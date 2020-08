Tap above to watch video report by Martin Stew

The effect of fewer people commuting and more working from home is that many businesses in the suburbs are thriving. Some are doing even better than they were before the pandemic. By contrast, new figures show retail in the city centre is 60% down on January figures. It's being called the polo mint, or bagel recovery. Martin Stew spent the morning in Balham and the afternoon in Holborn to see the difference.