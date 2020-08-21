Tap above to watch video report by Katie BarnfieldImagine welcoming a new puppy to the family only to then watch him suffer and eventually have to be put to sleep.

That's exactly what happened to one London couple who are now warning others about the dangers of buying puppies advertised on the internet.

Many come from puppy farms - bred for profit, often in horrific conditions that lead to long-term health problems. Amy and Paul had found their puppy Spencer online from what they thought was a reputable breeder.

And the warning signs were easy to be missed.

They sent us pictures. Any questions he asked we would reply straight away. The only thing he couldn't have was proof of the dog of the mum which is very important

Paul said the final payment for the puppy was done through a third party.

It was a bit fishy but we had the dog in our arms. He was beautiful, he was strong. He was licking your face. Everything you would want out of that dream first puppy.

When they got Spencer home the situation quickly took a turn.

Within a week, Spencer was seriously ill.

A vet diagnosed him with parvovirus. A disease that is most common in puppies that have not been properly vaccinated.

After eight days in an animal hospital.

They had to put him down.

Financially it drained us emotionally it drained us.

It's just heartbreaking that's the only word I can use for it.

Amy and Paula are convinced now that Spencer was bred in an illegal puppy farm.

With a rise in people looking for dogs during lockdown it has become easier than ever to operate.

Research by the Kennel club found that

53% Londoners buying a puppy didn't check the breeding environment first.

While 85% were ask no questions by the breeder about suitability as owners.

An almost 40% admitted to handing over money without even seeing the puppy.

The most important message we can give is that people should go to see the puppy in the environment. Go to the breeders home. Puppy farm dogs are bred for profit no attention to health and welfare.

Some pictures and his favourite toy are all that Amy and Paul have left of their time with Spencer.

They hope other families can avoid making the same mistake.