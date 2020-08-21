Police are investigating the murder of a man after a stabbing in Brixton.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Overton Road at approximately 17:55 on Thursday.

One man, believed to be in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died.

Enquiries are underway to locate and inform his next of kin.

Another man, was also stabbed. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

An overturned car found in nearby Marcella Road is being linked to the incident.

Crime scenes remain in place as enquiries continue. No arrests have been made.