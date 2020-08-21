Camilla Thurlow is best known for being half of one of the few Love Island couples that have stayed together. Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt met on the programme in 2017.

Fast forward three years and they are expecting their first baby - here in London in lockdown.

But before her time on reality TV, Camilla had a very different career - working as a bomb disposal expert in Afghanistan and Cambodia.

Camilla has now released a new book called 'Not the type' which is about courage not only to take on dangerous situations, but the courage to also face personal fears and anxieties.