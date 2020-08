Traffic in parts of central London is at a standstill after Tower Bridge got stuck open.

The arms were raised to allow ships to pass through, but got jammed when they were lowered.

It took 10 hours to fix the problem when the same thing happened in 2005.

In a statement City of London Police said: "Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes."