A police officer was stabbed while arresting a man in north London, the Met has said.

The officer was stabbed in the arm after being confronted by a man at a house in the village of Harefield early on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital, where his wound was assessed and treated, though his injuries are not life threatening. The suspect was Tasered and has been detained.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency service worker, GBH and affray, and remains in police custody.

Police were called to Dovedale Close, Harefield, to reports of a disturbance just after 2.40am on Sunday morning. Officers attended and could hear a disturbance coming from inside the premises. A man opened the door, armed with a knife and was threatening officers. The man then stabbed one of the male officers in the arm.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Bowen from West Area Basic Command Unit added: “These officers were courageous and extremely lucky that they were able to walk away from this incident with minimal injuries.

“This is an example of the dangers that our officers face, whilst doing their role as police officers.”