The highest rate of car theft in the UK takes place across London, according to new research.

Insurance comparison site MoneySupermarket analysed more than 5.8 million car insurance enquiries between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, and found the postcode for Ilford, East London, had the highest theft rate of 20.32 thefts per 1,000 people. This was followed by Romford with a rate of 19.05.

The capital dominated the rest of the list, with North London, Bromley and South West London taking fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, while East London was ninth.

When calculated by region there are:

11.2 thefts per 1,000 people in London

10.9 thefts per 1,000 people in the West Midlands

7.9 thefts per 1,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber

Car Crime: Is My Car Safe? - Tonight