Thousands of Transport for London workers will start using body worn cameras to help protect from verbal and physical assault.

Figures show the cameras can dramatically reduce assaults by as much as 47 per cent and more than 4,000 will be rolled out.

Hundreds have already been given to TfL staff at King's Cross St Pancras, Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters.

Our staff work hard to serve the millions of customers that use London’s transport network every day. Everyone has the right to go about their work without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any form of verbal or physical assault.