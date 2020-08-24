Thousands of Transport for London workers will start using body worn cameras to help protect from verbal and physical assault.
Figures show the cameras can dramatically reduce assaults by as much as 47 per cent and more than 4,000 will be rolled out.
Hundreds have already been given to TfL staff at King's Cross St Pancras, Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters.
Our staff work hard to serve the millions of customers that use London’s transport network every day. Everyone has the right to go about their work without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any form of verbal or physical assault.
Following a successful trial, we will now be providing body worn cameras to our staff working in customer facing roles, for the safety and reassurance of our customers and staff. We are committed to protecting and supporting our staff. Our campaign to eradicate workplace violence sends a clear message. All assaults are fully investigated to bring perpetrators to justice.