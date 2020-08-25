A 150-year-old plane tree in Hackney, called the Happy Man Tree, currently earmarked for felling to make way for housing, is among the contenders for England’s Tree of the Year 2020.

It was nominated by parents and children who pass it on the school run, who believe it is vital that a tree which plays a part in making the air cleaner for the community is saved.

Ten trees have been shortlisted and members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite.

The Woodland Trust’s annual competition, now in its seventh year, highlights the nation‘s best trees to help drive up interest in their value and protection.

Also making the shortlist from London and Home Counties are The Marylebone Elm in Westminster and The Crouch Oak in Surrey.

Easily overlooked and routinely undervalued, trees deserve their moment in the sun. This competition is a very simple way to demonstrate our appreciation of trees. “We had more than double the number of trees nominated by members of the public this spring compared to past years.

The Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year competition runs in England, Scotland and Wales, and each country will have its own winner.

Just one of the three national winners will be selected to represent the UK in the 2021 European Tree of the Year contest.

The public can look at the shortlist and cast a vote on the Woodland Trust website, with voting closing on September 24.