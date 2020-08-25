London Mayor Sadiq Khan is reportedly “moving towards” a position that teenagers should wear masks in schools where they cannot socially distance.

A source said Mr Khan is continuing to consult with health experts to ensure that London is following the most up-to-date advice and will do so ahead of children returning to schools.

The wearing of masks could apply to corridors and communal areas, but may not be as necessary in classrooms where it is easier to socially distance.

It is understood that Mr Khan has also asked his team to consult with colleagues in Scotland where schools have been back for two weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the guidance that masks are not required in England’s schools could be altered if the medical advice changed.

On the issue of whether or not to wear masks in some contexts – you know, we’ll look at the the changing medical evidence as we go on. If we need to change the advice then of course we will.

Asked why the UK Government was ignoring World Health Organisation advice that children aged over 12 should wear masks, Boris Johnson added:

The overwhelming priority is to get all pupils into school. And I think that the schools, the teachers, they’ve all done a fantastic job of getting ready and the risk to children’s health, the risk to children’s wellbeing from not being in school is far greater than the risk from Covid.