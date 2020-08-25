Four teenagers have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the back in Essex.

The boy was flown by air ambulance from Pitsea to the Royal London Hospital and his injury has been described as “serious, but not life-threatening”.

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to an address in Mayfair Avenue shortly before 2pm on Monday following reports a child had been stabbed.

Officers arrested four teenagers – a girl and three boys, all aged 14 – on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook said: “This was a nasty incident on a young boy and our officers were on scene quickly to carry out enquiries and a search of the area.

“We are continuing to piece together information to establish the circumstances behind the incident and we believe those involved are known to each other.

“Officers remain in the area speaking to witnesses and gathering information to help with our investigation, and we’d like to thank members of the public who have spoken to us already.”

Mr Eastbrook acknowledged the incident was “concerning” for local residents and urged any witnesses to come forward.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time and we’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any mobile phone or CCTV footage that could help us with our enquiries,” he said.

“I know this incident is very concerning for local residents and I would ask anyone with concerns or information to please speak to officers who are at the scene and on patrol in the area.”

A spokesman for the EEAS said: “An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address in Pitsea following reports that a child had been stabbed.

“One boy with stab wounds was transported by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Basildon CID on 101 quoting incident 591 or report online at https://www.essex.police.uk