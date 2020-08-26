A 22-year-old cyclist has appeared in court accused of knocking down and killing a pensioner.

Ermir Loka, of Manor Road, Waltham Forest, east London, allegedly killed 72-year-old pedestrian Peter McCombie in Tower Hamlets.

The crash happened in Bow Road on Friday July 3, and Mr McCombie died in hospital on July 11.

On Wednesday, Loka appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing before Judge Sarah Munro QC, charged with manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving.

The judge set a trial for October 4 next year, with a plea hearing on October 27 this year.

She said if restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted, an earlier trial date would be possible.