Furious residents left in limbo by the closure of Hammersmith Bridge are still wondering who will foot the £140 million repair bill.

The west London bridge has been closed to traffic for more than a year and two weeks ago people were stopped crossing on foot and bike.

The council says it cannot afford the stump up the money and has asked Transport for London to intervene.

But London transport bosses say they have already pledged some money and need the government to intervene.

However the Department of Transport still haven't confirmed what help, if any, they can provide.

The closure means people who rely on the bridge to get around London have up to two hours added to their daily commute.

"You're cutting people off from their basic needs - from their access to transport, access to healthcare, access to work, access to schools. It's incredibly stressful for everyone," said resident Toby Gordon-Smith.

Children going back to school next week also face a time consuming detour with a ten minute walk turning into a half hour walk along an unlit tow path.

"I feel really angry as well as scared because I feel like I'm just not going to be able to do it," said pupil William Blackshaw.

Charlotte Harman, 91, has lived near the river for nearly 60 years and her doctor and friends are usually a short walk away on the other side.

"I rely completely on the bridge and I'm horrified at what is happening because it was on the cards for years," said Charlotte.

Hammersmith Council says it will take years to repair and rebuild the crumbling cast iron bridge but at this stage no one seems to have the money to pay for it.

"With the [Covid] pandemic we've spent well over £25 million to £30 million over budget," said Wesley Harcourt from Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

"We will work with TfL and others to try and get temporary measures in place," he added.

Campaigners say they have heard promises before and now desperately want action.