Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's full interview with Francesca Moody

An online festival of theatre, comedy and music is being streamed from socially distant sheds to keep audiences entertained and find the stars of the future.

The Shedinburgh Fringe Festival was born out of a pun is part organised by Fleabag producer Francesca Moody.

"When the Edinburgh Fringe was cancelled this year we wanted to do something to acknowledge the global, cultural significance of the festival and its breakout stars," said Francesca.

The event runs until September 5th and features Sean Mahony, Deborah Frances-White, Ahir Shah and Olga Koch, and many more.

Viewers can choose which performance they want to watch on the Shedinburgh website for a minimum donation of £4. The money will help fund the next generation of artists to bring their work to the Edinburgh Festival in 2021.

"The Edinburgh Festival is all about arriving and finding your space," said Francesca.

"We've given performers the challenge of doing something in a socially distant space and audiences can only watch it once, so it has that quality that live events and theatre and comedy have - if you don't go and see it then you'll miss it," she added.

Find out more on the Shedinburgh Fringe Festival website