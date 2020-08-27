Tap above to watch video report by Ria Chatterjee

The future of London's iconic black cabs could be under threat as thousands of workers and tourists stay away from the capital during the Covid pandemic.

The drivers' union says fewer than 10 per cent of the 2,000 fleet are currently on the city's roads.

"It's having an absolutely devastating impact on the taxi trade in London," said Steve McNamara of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association.

"In the last six months we've seen the number of licence holders drop by nearly 1,000, people who have surrendered licences. The number if cabs has dropped phenomenally, this really is a desperate time for us" he added.

Mr McNamara said the situation was being made worse by some London Boroughs closing roads to encourage walking and cycling.

"They are trying to make streets more pedestrianised. It's making our job really difficult. We are 100% wheelchair accessible, we need to get our customers right to the door. We can't afford any blockages at all," said black cab driver Dale Forwood.

The high number of people working from home is having one of the biggest impacts on trade, according to the union. It also warns the impact of driving alone in a cab for long periods of time is having on mental health.