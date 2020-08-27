Tap above to watch video report by Martin Stew

Campaigners have warned measures brought in to encourage more people to walk or cycle risk "killing London".

Dozens of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have sprung up across the capital during the pandemic but critics say they cause traffic chaos and there is growing anger.

"It's killing London! Destroying London! You're closing roads which are the arteries of this city and it's going to die," said Jody Graber from campaign group 'Ludicrous Road Closures'.

The changes have got local businesses worried too including Tower Ceramics who rely on local roads to deliver tiles to their warehouse. Overnight several neighbouring streets were closed without consultation.

"I'm pretty angry. This is my job on the line if we lose the custom and therefore lose the business," said the company's Craig Turner.

But not everyone agrees and air pollution campaigners said the schemes were making the city healthier.

"Over lockdown we got to experience a temporary Low Traffic Neighbourhood and it was incredible," said Rachael Swynnerton from campaign group Islington Clean Air Parents.

"Low Traffic Neighbourhoods do reduce traffic and do create clean, safer environments," she added.

Transport for London earmarked £30m for Streetspace schemes

So far councils have spent £6.5m on 860 projects

They include pavement widening, cycle lanes and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

The schemes are temporary but don't need to be reviewed for 18 months. However in Harrow pressure from one councillor made the council rethink its strategy.

"You can't just have a bad situation keeping going for 18 months, these things need to be looked at," said leader of the opposition on Harrow Council, Paul Osborn.

He persuaded the borough to drop five of the nine proposed schemes and pressure is growing on the mayor's office.

"A number of these schemes are being introduced as a temporary measure. We will need to review the impact on adjacent roads in terms of traffic volumes and air pollution," said Heidi Alexander, the Deputy Mayor for Transport.

A lot of evidence shows that when you introduce things like Low Traffic Neighbourhoods over time the overall amount of traffic actually decreases."