A kickboxer has denied carrying out an “organised hit” on the brother of a former reality TV star.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23, allegedly gunned down Flamur Beqiri on his doorstep in London on Christmas Eve.

Mr Beqiri, 36, who is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was shot multiple times in front of his wife and young child at around 9pm on December 24 last year.

The family had just returned to their home in Battersea, south-west London, when the lone attacker struck.

It is claimed that the defendant flew into the UK four days before with the sole purpose of “executing” Mr Beqiri in an organised hit, before travelling to Copenhagen.

Hemissi, who has Tunisian heritage, was arrested at Copenhagen Airport on January 20 and returned to the UK.

On Thursday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison for a plea hearing.

He denied charges of murder and possessing a prohibited firearm described as a self-loading pistol.

Judge Sarah Munro QC set a trial of up to three weeks before a High Court judge from July 12 2021.

Mr Beqiri, a Swedish national who had Albanian heritage, had been living in London for four or five years at the time he was shot.

He married Debora Krasniqi in Italy in October 2018.