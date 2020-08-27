Officials wearing hazmat suits ordered a passenger off a Ryanair flight at Stansted Airport after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Pictures posted on social media showed people dressed in protective white suits boarding the flight in front of stunned passengers.

He was removed and taken to an isolation area after getting a text message confirming he tested positive for Covid-19.

Ryanair said there was "little if any risk" of Covid transmission to other passengers or crew who were wearing face masks at all times.