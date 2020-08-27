Tap above to watch video report by Chloe Keedy

With many of the capital's biggest pantos cancelled this year it was shaping up to be a Christmas without Snow White, Cinders, Dick, Peter and Aladdin. But Jack doesn't need to throw away his magic beans just yet because a fairy godfather has come to the rescue in the form of Blue Peter legend Peter Duncan who's hosting a panto in his back garden.Tickets are now on sale at pantoonline.co.uk for a special early bird price of £15. The panto is available to watch as many times as you want between December 4th and January 10th.