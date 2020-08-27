Police are urgently searching for three children abducted from their foster home in south London.

Detectives say Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi - aged six, five and three - were taken from their home in Coulsdon a week ago.

According to the children's foster carer they were playing in the garden when their father Imran Safi, 26, threatened her with a knife. Officers say he took the children from the house and they have not been seen since.

A manhunt for Imran and police are working closely with national and international agencies in case the children have been taken abroad.

Imran is an Afghani national, and has links to Pakistan. At this stage, it is not known if he has travelled overseas.

Commander Jon Savell, said: "Our absolute priority at this moment in time is the welfare of these three children. They have been taken from a place of safety and we are growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing, particularly as we remain in the midst of a global health crisis."

"While we do not believe at this time there is any immediate risk to their physical safety, their location, access to accommodation, healthcare, and other provisions is entirely unknown. We are concerned about the longer term impact of this on all three children."