Mind Charity

https://www.mind.org.uk/

Mind, the mental health charity, have specific advice relating to mental health and the pandemic, including this article about speaking to teens.

Supporting your teen's wellbeing during coronavirus

The Children's Society

https://www.childrenssociety.org.uk/

The children's society works to improving the lives of children across Britain, here's some of their advice on young people and anxiety.

Anxiety in children and teenagers

Young Minds

https://youngminds.org.uk/

Young minds are a charity dedicated to the mental health of young people – they have lockdown specific advice, like the information in this article here.

I am anxious about coming out of lockdown

NSPCC

https://www.nspcc.org.uk/

The NSPCC have some information about children's mental health- here's a link to some of their information on depression, anxiety and mental health.

Talking to a child worried about coronavirus (COVID-19)

NHS

https://www.nhs.uk/

The NHS also has a dedicated advice page with some helplines for further support.

Looking after children and young people during the coronavirus outbreak