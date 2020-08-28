Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen
The Government says 'Eat Out to Help Out' has supported 1.8 million jobs- some gyms want the same support for the fitness industry. A petition asking the government to introduce 'Work Out to Help Out' has been started by some small and independent fitness centres. They say increased overheads and less members have made getting back to business especially challenging.
I believe being in greater shape is the best combat against covid, even Prime Minister Boris Johnson has got a personal trainer.