Scores of creatives have rallied outside the National Theatre in central London to protest against more than 1,000 "callous" job cuts along South Bank.

Three major arts institutions - the Tate, the National Theatre and the Southbank Centre - are making redundancies brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are also campaigning for fair redundancy payouts and preferential rehiring for casual staff, and against the large salaries retained by bosses.

Up to 400 people are expected to lose their jobs at each of the Southbank Centre and the National Theatre, and more than 300 at the Tate.

We feel like the Government has let us down. Obviously to the public £1.5 billion sounds like a lot of money but really that's not going to the people that need it....You've got the emotional labour of thinking, 'I'm going to lose my job, how am I going to pay my rent?

A procession of workers from all three institutions marched from the National Theatre to the Southbank Centre just before midday, where speeches were given by staff members and various artists and poets.A banner, made in solidarity with the workers by Turner prize winning artist Jeremy Deller, was also unfurled.

Andrew, 48, a front-of-house worker at the National Theatre, said that for many of those made redundant, the institutions were "like second home".