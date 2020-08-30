A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in a north-east London park. A man police are confident is Yassar Mustakim Moussa, who lived in Walthamstow, suffered a wound to his neck and was unresponsive when he was discovered in a brook at St James's Park on Monday. A man aged in his 40's from the Walthamstow area was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Yassar Mustakim Moussa was last heard from on the morning of August 22, police believe, and they have appealed for information about his movements between then and his death.

A man's life has been brutally taken and his body left in a park. We need to the know the movements of Yassar from Saturday August 22 and my team will be working tirelessly to identify those involved.

Anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 3562/24 Aug.Police have said there will be increased patrols in the area.