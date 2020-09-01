London Fire Brigade commissioner Andy Roe says it is "absolutely unsatisfactory" that many buildings in the capital are still covered in cladding more than three years since the Grenfell Tower fire.

Commissioner Roe was speaking as the LFB launched its new 32m ladders, which it is hoped will be able to fight fires in high rises more effectively.

Asked about the number of buildings which still have cladding, Roe said: “I would agree that it is an absolutely unsatisfactory situation.

"What I can say on behalf of the London Fire Brigade is that we know it’s not right."

There are 12 new fire engines with 32m ladders, costing £700,000 each, as part of the aerial replacement project as LFB look to make improvements following the Grenfell inquiry.

“From what I have seen from the second phase of the inquiry has been very disappointing. I think the London Fire Brigade listened to what was said in phase one, I think we accepted our responsibility for failings that night," Roe said.

"I think we know that we have to bring forward greater improvements and I think in holding that responsibility, I now expect others need to do the same."