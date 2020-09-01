The 27-year-old forward was named 2018 Uefa Player of the Year and has signed for the west London club from Champions League runners-up Wolfsburg.

Harder told the Chelsea website: “I’m extremely happy and extremely excited to get started, to finally be here and be a Chelsea player. I couldn’t be more happy.

“I’m excited to just play for such a big club, to play with so many amazing players and also to be playing in the league.

“The English league, it’s so exciting at the moment and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Harder spent the past three-and-a-half years at Wolfsburg and finished as the top scorer in the German top flight on two occasions.

During her time in the Frauen Bundesliga – after joining from Linkopings in Sweden – Harder found the net 103 times in 113 appearances.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: “Pernille is one of the best players in the world.

“Her record at Wolfsburg and Linkopings, as well as internationally with Denmark, shows how valuable she has been to her teams.

“She is a fantastic team player who wants to take her game to the next level. She chose Chelsea as the club that can push her to that level. She can play for any team in the world but she chose us.”