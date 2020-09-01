Some say you should never meet your heroes but we could not stop Rylan Clark-Neal from being interviewed by our very own Sally Williams.

The TV and radio personality's adulation for our weather presenter is well known thanks to his social media output.

Rylan tweeted back in 2019: "I’m obsessed with this woman when she does news stories on ITV London news, now she’s doing the weather, I feel like we’re really being treated in this region."

Finally, over a year later, the two met on the set of Supermarket Sweep, which is presented by the former X Factor contestant.

"I am your biggest fan," Rylan told Sally upon arrival.

Not that she needed to, Sally brought the gifts from her own allotment for Rylan, including a questionable wonky cucumber.

Despite the fondness, Rylan sent Sally round on an intense sweep of the famous TV supermarket, made famous by Dale Winton.

“This is our second series now and the supermarket is a little bit different," Rylan said.

“Every time I walk in here, not just the first time, I can’t believe I am hosting Supermarket Sweep."Rylan got to meet his weather hero but Sally did not leave empty handed, earning a Supermarket Sweep jumper and goody bag.