Numerous London restaurants have decided to offer £10 off meals for another month after the Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme came to an end.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that throughout August people would be able to claim up to £10 off a meal Monday to Wednesday when dining out.

Now August has come to an end, restauranteurs have decided to build on its success by continuing to offer the same discuss, with individual establishments picking up the bill, rather than central government.

  • Here are some of the restaurants extending the offer in London:

  • Franca Manca

  • Gaucho

  • José Pizzaro

  • Benares

  • Kricket

  • Paladar

  • Sticky Mango

  • BOXPARK

  • Pasta Remoli

  • Aqua Kyoto

  • Aqua Shard

  • Hutong at the Shard

  • The Gilbert Scott (St Pancras Renaissance Hotel)

  • Saffron Circle

  • Cecconi's Pizza Bar, Soho

  • Cafe Boheme, Soho

  • The Allis, White City

  • Electric Diner, Portobello

  • Pizza East, Shoreditch

  • Dean Street Townhouse, Soho

  • Hoxton Grill, Shoreditch

  • Mama Shelter London

  • Bala Baya

  • Madera at Treehouse Hotel

  • Brindisa Restaurants

  • Jurema at The Mandrake Hotel

  • Applebee's Fish

  • Burger & Lobster

  • Popina

  • The Mayfair Chippy

  • Roka Mayfair

  • NAC (north Audley kitchen)

  • Comptoir

  • Kai

  • Horse & Groom pub

  • Pantechnicon

  • l'ETO London

  • Boisdale

  • Jones Family Kitchen

  • Hunan

  • Peggy Porschen

  • La Poule Pot

  • The Duke of Wellington (pub)

  • UNI Restaurant

  • Shack-Fuyu

  • Flesh & Buns

  • Arabica