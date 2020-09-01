Numerous London restaurants have decided to offer £10 off meals for another month after the Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme came to an end.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that throughout August people would be able to claim up to £10 off a meal Monday to Wednesday when dining out.
Now August has come to an end, restauranteurs have decided to build on its success by continuing to offer the same discuss, with individual establishments picking up the bill, rather than central government.
Here are some of the restaurants extending the offer in London:
Franca Manca
Gaucho
José Pizzaro
Benares
Kricket
Paladar
Sticky Mango
BOXPARK
Pasta Remoli
Aqua Kyoto
Aqua Shard
Hutong at the Shard
The Gilbert Scott (St Pancras Renaissance Hotel)
Saffron Circle
Cecconi's Pizza Bar, Soho
Cafe Boheme, Soho
The Allis, White City
Electric Diner, Portobello
Pizza East, Shoreditch
Dean Street Townhouse, Soho
Hoxton Grill, Shoreditch
Mama Shelter London
Bala Baya
Madera at Treehouse Hotel
Brindisa Restaurants
Jurema at The Mandrake Hotel
Applebee's Fish
Burger & Lobster
Popina
The Mayfair Chippy
Roka Mayfair
NAC (north Audley kitchen)
Comptoir
Kai
Horse & Groom pub
Pantechnicon
l'ETO London
Boisdale
Jones Family Kitchen
Hunan
Peggy Porschen
La Poule Pot
The Duke of Wellington (pub)
UNI Restaurant
Shack-Fuyu
Flesh & Buns
Arabica