Numerous London restaurants have decided to offer £10 off meals for another month after the Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme came to an end.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that throughout August people would be able to claim up to £10 off a meal Monday to Wednesday when dining out.

Now August has come to an end, restauranteurs have decided to build on its success by continuing to offer the same discuss, with individual establishments picking up the bill, rather than central government.

Here are some of the restaurants extending the offer in London:

Franca Manca

Gaucho

José Pizzaro

Benares

Kricket

Paladar

Sticky Mango

BOXPARK

Pasta Remoli

Aqua Kyoto

Aqua Shard

Hutong at the Shard

The Gilbert Scott (St Pancras Renaissance Hotel)

Saffron Circle

Cecconi's Pizza Bar, Soho

Cafe Boheme, Soho

The Allis, White City

Electric Diner, Portobello

Pizza East, Shoreditch

Dean Street Townhouse, Soho

Hoxton Grill, Shoreditch

Mama Shelter London

Bala Baya

Madera at Treehouse Hotel

Brindisa Restaurants

Jurema at The Mandrake Hotel

Applebee's Fish

Burger & Lobster