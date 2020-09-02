A 14th person has been arrested in the search for three brothers abducted by their father from a foster home.

The latest person to be taken into custody is a 17-year-old male who was arrested at an address in Bristol on suspicion of being involved in the abduction.

Detectives say Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi - aged six, five and three - were taken from their home in Coulsdon a week ago.

The boys were playing in the garden when they were taken, according to their foster parents, who were threatened with a knife.

Police are working closely with national and international agencies in case the children have been taken abroad.Imran is an Afghani national, and has links to Pakistan.

At this stage, it is not known if he has travelled overseas.

Detective Superintendent Neil Cochlin, from the South Area BCU, said: “Since the brothers were taken by their father, Imran, we have made a significant number of arrests that started in the Croydon area and then took us to Ilford, east London.

“Following these leads we have now arrested a man in Bristol today.

“I now call on the communities in Bristol to report any possible sightings of the boys or Imran and to call police if they think they have any information that can assist in this investigation.”

Anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August is urged to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on 07942599374 – this number is operational 24 hours a day seven days a week.