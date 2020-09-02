Being stuck at home can cause one to miss the things they cherish, whether it's your favourite restaurant, view or smell, it can be hard to live without them.

If your favourite smell is Dagenham, however, then you're in luck as Selfridges are now offering a Tom Dixon scented candle which smells of the River Thames where it pass the East London suburb.

Naturally, notes of red brick and nettles does not come cheap, especially when it has a burning time of 170 hours, so anyone keen on getting one will need to stump up £450.

Admittedly, it is possible to buy a smaller version for as little as £25.

“Tom Dixon has been around London for a while," Selfridges' website states.

“But just to reiterate his connection to the city, the designer has created the London scented candle, with notes inspired by red brick, the crocuses and nettles in London parks and the salty smell of the Thames in Dagenham.”