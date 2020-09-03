Gary Lineker is reportedly set to welcome a refugee to live with him.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker, 59, has been critical of the government’s response to migrants attempting to cross the English Channel.

Last month he described the response as “heartless and completely without empathy”.

Now it has been reported former England footballer Mr Lineker is ready to offer a refugee a place to stay, but has no idea who he will be living with or where they will be from.

According to the Mirror, Mr Lineker has been in touch with Refugees at Home about opening his home to a person who needs a place to live.

He would need to be interviewed by the charity and agree to a home visit before his application was approved, the newspaper reported.

It comes as Mr Lineker filmed a "refugees welcome" video for the International Rescue Committee. Posting the video on Twitter, he wrote: "Providing a new start to those who've fled their homes represents the best of Britain's values. "As we know, refugees have always helped to keep our communities safe and make our society stronger. "They even brought us fish and chips." Sitting in a cafe, with union bunting behind him, Mr Lineker says that "Britain wouldn't be Britain without fish and chips, a national institution, a culinary delight". The animated fish and chips then tell the TV host that they were brought over to the UK by refugees, who also combined the two. Mr Lineker states: "Britain wouldn't be Britain without refugees" and the video ends with a "refugees welcome" sign on the cafe door. In the accompanying post, Mr Lineker wrote on Twitter: "Providing a new start to those who‘ve fled their homes represents the best of Britain's values. As we know refugees have always helped to keep our communities safe and make our society stronger. They even brought us fish & chips. Im standing with @RESCUE_UK to #StandWithRefugees."Mr Lineker said he is “not at all” apprehensive, and told the Mirror: “I have had so much connection with refugees over the last couple of years.

“I have met scores of young ­refugees through football schemes and they are genuinely lovely kids and they appreciate any help they can get.

“I’m sure it will be fine. I have been thinking of doing something like that for a while.

“My kids are all grown up so I’ve got plenty of room so if I can help on a temporary basis then I’m more than happy to do so. Why not?”