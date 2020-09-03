There was a 42 per cent increase in reports of discrimination in professional football last season despite many games being played without fans, Kick It Out has revealed

The equality and inclusion charity’s annual report for 2019-20 shows reports made to it have gone up from 313 in 2018-19 to 446.

There was an increase of 53 per cent in reported racial abuse, up from 184 incidents to 282, and a 95 per cent rise in reports of abuse based on sexual orientation, 117 compared to 60.

At grassroots level, the number of reports was down from 113 to 94, but that was with no matches from March onwards due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comparing the season to the equivalent period in 2018-19, there was an 11 per cent increase.

While there was a reduction in complaints made to Kick It Out in terms of abuse on social media, the charity believes this reflects greater public awareness of ways of reporting directly to social media companies.

The charity also held a YouGov poll with over 1,000 football fans, with the results showing 39 per cent of those surveyed had witnessed or heard an act of discrimination last year.

Thirty per cent said they had witnessed racist comments or chants at a football match, and 71 per cent of those questioned also said they had witnessed racist comments on social media directed at a footballer.

The figures were 32 per cent and 41 per cent with regard to homophobic abuse.

While the resumption of the season saw players taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States, in early July Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha was sent racist abuse on social media.

In a statement, Kick It Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari said: “As the findings of our YouGov poll also demonstrate, social media can be a battleground of hate. We need to work together across society to win this battle.

“Football and social media can be a positive force but in order to tackle online hate, everyone needs to do more.

“We need better regulation and enforcement and we need social media companies to be part of the solution. We need clubs and governing bodies to continue to lobby for change, sanction offending supporters and support law enforcement processes with the provision of evidence. We need players to continue to use their powerful voices.

“This is everyone’s responsibility. We all need to do more. We all need to take a stand.”

Paul Elliott, chair of the Football Association’s Inclusion Advisory Board, said: “We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and, while only participants fall under the FA’s jurisdiction, we investigate all reported forms of discriminatory abuse in English football at every level of the game, and work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure matters are dealt with appropriately.”