A 12 month operation to disrupt violence in the south east of London has led to 145 arrests and 56 weapons seized.

The Met joined forced with the British Transport Police and Kent Police since August 2019, forming 'Operation Avara'.

The focus was to work together to tackle violence centred around transport hubs.

'Operation Avara' focused on tackling violence at transport hubs in south east London

Officers were based at various locations in the area, using knife arches, covert assets and drug dogs.

By using knife arches and stop and search powers in a controlled way, we’ve been able to seize over 50 weapons before they’re used to potentially take a life. Fortunately, assaults involving a weapon on the railway are extremely rare, and operations like this are part of our commitment to keeping our network safe. Superintendent Chris Horton, British Transport Police

Knife arches were used to detect weapons

So far the operation has seized 56 weapons including three firearms, 36 knives and 17 other weapons including police-style batons and knuckledusters. In one instance, officers stopped one man travelling with a military-style commando knife - the knife was immediately seized and the man was arrested. He was sentenced to 12-weeks in prison.