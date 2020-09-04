Mother of murdered teen appeals to catch killer

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was gunned down in a playground three years ago has said she will not stop campaigning for justice until her son's killer is behind bars.

Corey Junior Davis, known as CJ, was shot in the head at close range in Moore Walk, Forest Gate, east London, on the afternoon of September 4 2017.

Three years ago today my life stopped and until my son's murderer is brought to justice, I'm unable to move on or have any type of closure. CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy. He loved dancing and would make us join in with his routines. He was incredibly talented and had so much to live for. Keisha McLeod, Corey's mother

The Metropolitan Police have offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

Corey had been staying with his grandfather yards away from the playground when he was shot, and he died in hospital the following day.

It's been a very complicated case but over time allegiances change and there may be people who couldn't speak to police previously who are now prepared to help. Whatever anyone tells us will be treated sensitively and confidentially and we can protect them from any fear of retribution. Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, Metropolitan Police

