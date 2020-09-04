Transport bosses are considering offering Londoners a free trip into the capital in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

The First Ride Free scheme, deemed the public travel equivalent to the Eat Out to Help Out initiative rolled out nationwide during August, is being considered by Transport for London (TfL).

The scheme could offer free tickets for trains, buses and the Tube to members of the public who have not gone into central London since the coronavirus pandemic.

The transport network saw a huge drop in passenger numbers due to the pandemic

The transport network saw a huge drop in passenger numbers as members of the public were ordered to stay at home during the early stages of lockdown, although the relaxation of rules has since seen some return to the office and travel into the city on public transport.

This is one of a number of options that are being considered to help encourage people back into central London in the coming months. No final decisions have been made and any option would need to be delivered with Government support, and agreed with them as part of ongoing discussions about our finances. Transport for London spokesperson

TfL said 630,000 passengers used the London Underground network on Friday from the start of service until 10am - 21.1% higher than during the same period last week, but still 69.2% lower than the same period last year.

I'm looking at all options to show people rather than just tell them that there is a warm and very safe welcome waiting for them when they come back to the centre of our great city. Paul Scully, Minister for London

There were 800,000 bus journeys - up 29.6% on last week, but down 50.8% on 2019. Eat Out to Help Out was heralded as a success by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Britons ate more than 100 million meals last month as part of the discount, with claims costing more than #500 million.

