Unsung heroes of the pandemic celebrated by national biographer

National biographer Story Terrace have captured a snapshot of life during Covid-19 in Britain, shedding light on the ways in which individuals have helped their communities to endure the impact of the pandemic.

Titled 'Unsung Heroes', the campaign chronicles the tales of individuals to ensure their stories do not go forgotten as the country begins to emerge from the grip of the virus.

Sally Williams met some of the heroes, including a 73 year old known as The 'Skipping Sikh' who raised £12,000 for the NHS.