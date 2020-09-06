Day 2 of hunger strike for HS2 protestor in ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station

A HS2 protester is on hunger strike for a second day, inside a “150ft” crane at Euston Station.

HS2 Rebellion activist Leayn (34) scaled the crane yesterday morning and dropped a banner reading “HS2 is corrupt”.

HS2 construction at Euston Station Credit: PA

We need to end HS2 and the ruin it has caused, its ruining lives making thousands homeless, it’s ruining our countryside, destroying 108 ancient woodlands, it’s ruining our economy through corruption, 10 times more expensive per mile than high speed rail elsewhere, and it’s ruining our future by accelerating the Climate and Ecological Emergency when we must apply the brakes! Leayn, HS2 Rebel

HS2 said the protest along with the ongoing climate demonstrations across London are dangerous and put “unnecessary strain on the emergency services”.

The protester is a part of campaign group, HS2 Rebellion Credit: PA

“All leading wildlife organisations agree that climate change is the biggest future threat to wildlife and habitats in the UK. By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country’s fight against climate change. HS2 spokesperson

Construction work on the controversial high-speed rail project is officially due to begin on Friday.

Read more:

Crossrail faces further delay until 2022

More than 600 arrested during five days of climate protests in the capital