Seven men stabbed in London on Saturday night

Five men were injured after a stabbing attack in Bexleyheath, while two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds following an apparent altercation at an east London tube station.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in The Broadway, Bexleyheath around 9.30pm on Saturday.

One of the five injured men remains in a critical condition. The remaining four do not have life threatening injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in police custody.

Earlier in the evening two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds following an apparent altercation at West Ham station just before 7pm.

One male was found on the platform of the station while a second teenager was discovered soon afterwards at the Abbey Road DLR station, location around half a mile away.

Both teenagers were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It appears that two men met as they passed each other on a stairway at the station. Following what seems to have been an altercation between the two men, one male received stab wounds and collapsed at the station. The other male, who also received stab wounds, got on to a train to Abbey Road DLR Station. Statement from British Transport Police

