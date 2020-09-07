Chelsea launch new kit inspired by sneakers ... and Crystal Palace?

Chelsea have launched a new kit but it seems very similar to that of another London club.

The new third choice kit sports red and blue stripes, making it look almost identical to the home shirt of Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have worn their colours proudly since 1973 and now Chelsea have taken inspiration from them, subconsciously at least.

Needless to say, the similarities between the two did not go unnoticed at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be used to the new kit, having played on loan at Crystal Palace. Credit: PA

Palace's Twitter account shot back at the Blues, who announced it on Twitter with "#ItsAChelseaThing", by replying "ItsNotThoughIsIt".

The main colour is described as "ember glow", which is another man's claret, sitting alongside dark blue stripes.

Chelsea say the new design is "heavily influenced by the much-loved original Air Max 180, a shoe which was first released in 1991 and also shares the inspirations of the Chelsea kits of the era."

Palace fans, however, think the influence might come from south-east London.