Major disruption at King's Cross following signal failure

Passengers have been warned there will be likely delays for those travelling in and out of King's Cross until 3pm on Monday.

A signal failure caused all trains to be halted on Monday morning, due all lines being blocked.

Network Rail said: "A major signalling fault has occurred in the London King's Cross area this morning, meaning no train services are able to run between London Kings Cross and New Barnet.

"Network Rail staff are on site and are working to rectify the issue. Around 06:45 the signalling came back, but has since then failed again."

Although all lines reopened around 8.30am, passengers were told trains were likely to be cancelled or have delays up to an hour until mid-afternoon.

The knock-on effect of the disruption meant trains and crews were not able to be in the right place at the right time, causing further issues for services.