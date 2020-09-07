Teenager dies after falling from block of flats in Wembley

A teenage boy died after falling from a block of flats in Wembley on Monday morning.

The 13-year-old fell from the eighth floor of Archery Court on Olympic Way onto the balcony of a fourth floor flat.

An ambulance was called just before 7am but despite the best efforts of the paramedics at the scene the boy died.

Specialist police officers are supporting the boy's family.

Haider Narallah, chairman of the local residents’ association, told the Evening Standard: “I heard someone shouting.

"I looked out of my balcony and saw a boy lying on the first floor. It was clear he had fallen. He fell from the eighth floor on to a balcony on the first. The resident there found him.

“The paramedics were working really hard on him, they were shouting to each other. It was a very distressing scene.

“The family are lovely. The mother is such a nice person. She is with the police now. She is devastated.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 06:54hrs on Monday, 7 September to Olympic Way, Wembley to reports of a child fallen from height from a residential building.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 13-year-old boy died at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue."