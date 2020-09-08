Children hit after car mounts pavement outside south-west London school

A car has collided with a number of children after mounting the pavement near a school in south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said two parents were also hit in the incident outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Wandsworth.

None of the injuries suffered are life-threatening, police added, although one child has a suspected fracture to their leg.

Paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were called to the scene at just after 3.10pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Met said: “A tree was also struck during the incident.

“The driver of the car stopped at the scene, neither they or the two children also in the car were injured.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.