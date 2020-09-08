Jurassic Park! Magician finds new lockdown audience online

Video report by ITV London correspondent Sally Williams

When lockdown began Chris Fleming was out of work as a magician, wondering what he could do without live shows to make money.

After time moping around in front of the TV, he conjured up an idea: to broadcast his shows online to a willing audience.

“I’m not going to lie, for a month I lived like a muggle; I sat around watching movies all day," Chris told ITV News.“About a month in, I realised this is going on for a while and I need to roll with the times."

Our very own Sally Williams was impressed by Chris' mind-reading work, predicting her choice of film being Jurassic Park.

Chris even had a dinosaur ready and waiting, much to Sally's surprise, as her scream proved.

It is not the same doing magic over video call but, it does have one advantage: “You can mute your hecklers.”