Rheumatoid arthritis awareness week launched in the UK

Rheumatoid Awareness Week began on Monday 7 September.

The condition affects one per cent of the population and three quarters of sufferers are of working age, which surprises many who believe rheumatoid arthritis only afflicts the elderly.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a painful and debilitating disease, caused by the immune system attacking joints, resulting in swelling and damage to cartilage and bone.

The symptoms can then impact many aspects of life due to chronic join pain, inflammation, stiffness, reduced mobility, joint function and chronic fatigue.

Women are three times more likely to have rheumatoid arthritis than men.

Around 450,000 people in the UK have the condition

According to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, the aims for the week are to:

1. Connect with other people Good relationships are important for your mental well-being and providing emotional support and allows you to support others

2. Be physically active Being active is not only good for your physical health and fitness, it can also improve your mental wellbeing

3. Learn new skills Boosting self-confidence and raising self-esteem

4. Give to others Creating positive feelings and a sense of reward

5. Pay attention to the present moment (mindfulness)Mindfulness can help you enjoy life more and understand yourself better. It can positively change the way you feel about life and how you approach challenges.

To help support you, we will be hosting a week of free online well-being sessions, from Yoga to Mindfulness, Meditation to Qigong, Sleep to Diet/Nutrition and much more.

For further information visit the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society website.