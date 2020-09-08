Teenager jailed for raping pregnant woman in Feltham

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for rape and robbery after attacking a pregnant woman.

The teenager, who has not been named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the crimes on Monday at Isleworth Crown Court.

The offences took place on January 7, just before 1am on Hatton Road, Feltham.

Police and the ambulance service were called and quickly found the 30-year-old pregnant victim.

She told officers that she had left her home at 11.30pm to go to the shops. The victim asked the 17-year-old suspect for directions at a bus stop, at which point he directed her towards Hatton Road.

The victim realised soon after that she was being followed by the person she spoke to at the bus stop.

The attacker suddenly grabbed the woman from behind and physically assaulted her, before taking her phone and cash.

Afterwards, he threatened her with a screwdriver and raped the victim.

The victim and culprit walked back to the woman's residence, where she said there was £500 she could give him.

The suspect told her that if she did not give him the £500 or called the police, he ‘would shoot her’.

The victim got into the address and phoned the police while the attacker waited outside. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers soon arrived and got a description of the suspect, before combing the area for someone who matched it.

The culprit was caught following a foot chase. He was searched, and officers found the victim’s mobile phone and cash on him. He also had the screwdriver he had threatened her with.

DC Emma Rogers, from the Met’s West Area Safeguarding Team, said: “I would like to thank the victim for her bravery during this horrific assault. I hope that she finally has some closure to an ordeal that has been so traumatising for her and her family.

“Officers were at the scene of the crime and arrested the attacker within minutes of receiving the 999 call. I’m grateful to those officers and staff from the LAS who took such good care of this victim when she needed it most.”