Back To The Future musical coming to the West End next year

Can a car reach 88mph on stage? We could be about to find out.

A Back to the Future musical is set to come to London's West End next spring.

The production is currently set for a run at the Adelphi Theatre, as a long as audiences are able to attend once more.

There was no shortage of people in Trafalgar Square this week, drawn to the iconic DoLorean car.

Marty McFly and Doc Brown will be there, along with the DeLorean, as they recreate the famous film with a musical twist.

“The first time I saw the car on stage and all the lights and smoke and everything, I started crying," Courtney-Mae Briggs, who plays Jennifer Parker, told ITV London.

"It’s really beautiful and the musical stays true to the film."

The producers know it's a tough time to draw people back to the theatre, considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In order to encourage people to book, they are offering flexible ticket options in help theatre-goers.