Why did the geese cross the road?

More than one hundred geese stopped traffic in Blackheath on Sunday evening as a flock crossed the road.

It is not an uncommon sight in south-east London, sometimes the geese even saunter across the zebra crossing when they are being extra careful.

Passersby were mesmerised as cars waited patiently to ensure the safe crossing of the birds, with a slightly smaller flock of humans videoing the occasion.

The geese can be found in two hotspots in Blackheath, which are the Prince of Wales and Hare and Billet pond, both directly outside pubs, which hopefully for the geese is merely a coincidence.