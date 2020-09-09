Cavity barrier flaws helped Worcester Park fire spread, report says

A report into a fire which ruined a block of flats found the building had defective cavity barriers - and in some places were absent altogether - which would have slowed the spread of the blaze.Richmond House suffered severe damage in the fire a year ago on September 9 and has since been demolished.ITV News has received exclusive access to the report by forensic architects Probyn Myers, which says a cavity design flaw allowed the fire to spread quickly.Sixty people were, ultimately, left homeless by the fire, which was attended by 125 firefighters. The fire brigade arrived nine minutes after the first emergency call was made but due to the speed at which the inferno spread were unable to save the building. The report into the fire said: “In Richmond House, the cavity barriers that were fitted were defective: they were too small to close the cavity and they would have contributed nothing to control of the fire. “Based on the limited number of drawings that I have seen, the defects in the cavity barrier installation appear to be the result of errors in design.”The building was only completed in 2011 by St James, a subsidiary of Berkeley Homes.Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing Association, which owns Richmond House, has confirmed it will be rebuilt. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Thames Valley said: “Following the devastating fire at Richmond House on The Hamptons development a year ago, MTVH’s focus as a charitable housing association has been to do everything we can to support those residents directly affected and understand what happened on the night of the incident."MTVH is also committed to maintaining the safety of our other residents on the estate, and has been working to ensure that St James, as the original developer of the Hamptons, puts right any building defects to the remaining buildings on the estate. "In November 2019 MTVH provided Richmond House residents with the intrusive survey report into their building from forensic architects, Probyn Miers. This was in line with our commitment to understand what happened on the night of the fire and to share information with residents. The report was discussed openly at a meeting attended by the residents and other stakeholders. "At the same time, independent experts also carried out assessments of the other buildings at the Hamptons owned by MTVH, and the findings of these investigations were then discussed at a series of drop-in events with residents, where the proposed remedial works were outlined. St James will be carrying out the remedial works on behalf of MTVH on the properties we own on the estate."On the 2nd September 2020, Sutton Council’s Planning Committee granted planning permission for a like for like rebuild of Richmond House. MTVH will now continue to work with the dedicated Rebuild Steering Group, which includes residents of Richmond House, during the detailed design phase to ensure that their views are heard. MTVH will oversee its construction and will ensure that it includes all the necessary fire safety measures.”

It took more than 120 firefighters five hours to bring the fire under control. Credit: London Fire Brigade

A spokesperson for Berkeley Homes, which constructed the property, said: “A year on, St James once again extends its sincere sympathies to everyone affected by this terrible fire."As we have explained to residents, the cavity barriers contributed to the spread of the fire, although its initial cause was never identified."Richmond House has since been demolished, planning consent has just been given for its replacement and construction work will proceed once the detailed design work has been completed and Building Regulations approval is in place. "St. James continues to work with MTVH, the council and all residents on the Hamptons development to make sure wider remedial works across the site are carried out properly, safely and with a minimum of disruption.”