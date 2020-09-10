Two best friends, who have made tens of thousands for of war-torn Yemen by making lemonade, received a fund-raising boost with a donation from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, from Ilford, created their lemonade for Yemen-aid stall in the summer after being moved by the plight of millions of children like them suffering in another part of the world.

The six=year-olds have since raised almost £40,000. After reading about their efforts, the Tomb Raider actor sent the boys a note saying she while she was not able to buy any lemonade, she wanted to donate to their cause.

Angelina Jolie donated to the boy's lemonade to Yemen aid. Credit: PA

"They have no food, they have to drink dirty water, they've got really skinny arms and it made me really sad," Ayaan told ITV News in August. Their original aim was to raise £400 - and they had already gone well beyond that with the help of their community even more Ms Jolie's donation.

The actor's donation of an undisclosed sum may take them closer to their revised target of £100,000. "They really want to help and make a difference," mum Adeela Moosa said.