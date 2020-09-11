680 people arrested during 10 days of Extinction Rebellion protests

Almost 700 people have been arrested this month in connection with Extinction Rebellion protests.

The arrests were for a number of different offences, including obstructing the highway, criminal damage and breaching conditions set under Section 14 of the Public Order Act (1986).

More than 600 arrested during five days of climate protests in the capital

Day 2 of hunger strike for HS2 protestor in ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station

The statue of Winston Churchill was defaced by protesters Credit: PA

The environmental demonstrations ended on Thursday with topless women protesting outside the Palace of Westminster and graffiti daubed on the plinth of a statue of Sir Winston Churchill, including the words "is a racist".

One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to the monument.

At the beginning of this period of protests we warned demonstrators that if they failed to comply with conditions in place that they may be liable to arrest. The public have a right to protest, but they do not have a right to cause disruption to the communities and businesses across London. That is why we took swift action to make a number of arrests. Commander Jane Connors, Metropolitan Police

Protester being arrested in Trafalgar Square Credit: PA

Police have warned that the number of arrests is likely to increase further as they continue to investigate those who they suspect to have committed offences.